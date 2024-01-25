Blak Britney: Miss Kaninna says “We need your support not your guidance”

The rising star and reigning Unearthed Artist of the Year talks to Time Out about navigating January 26 + her appearance at Sydney’s Blak Powerhouse event

In her breakout debut single from 2023, Miss Kaninna defiantly chants the lines “Government said I would fail / Mm, but still I prevail” and “I’m a deadly bitch / A blak Britney Spears” over a vibey hip-hop infused track that just makes you wanna dance. The attitude of this song pretty much tells you everything you need to know about this rebellious young artist and proud First Nations woman, whose music is a rousing call to action.

Miss Kaninna started making waves with her energetic live performances before she had even officially released any music. She certainly got some attention from the two memorable sets she performed at the inaugural SXSW Sydney, where she took home the Justin Cosby Music Prize for Best Emerging Artist. At the time Reg Harris, program manager of SXSW Sydney Music Festival, said: “Since releasing one of the year’s most vital debut singles with ‘Blak Britney’, Miss Kaninna’s rise has been super exciting to watch. Radical, sharp-witted and with a wild ear for hooks…”

Drawing from the rich cultural heritage and paths laid before her by her matriarchs, Miss Kaninna grew up side of stage and touring with her mother – musician, activist and facilitator Ruth Langford – and, fun fact, she was even cast as Cynthia, one of the lead characters in the Australian theatre tour of The Sapphires.

Photograph: SXSW/Ian Laidlaw | Miss Kaninna performing at SXSW Sydney

Born in lutruwita/Tasmania and currently based in Naarm/Melbourne, Miss Kaninna is heading back to Eora/Sydney as one of the big names performing at Blak Powerhouse on January 26 – an after-hours party at the Powerhouse Museum in Ultimo. Held in partnership with We Are Warriors, the takeover is free for all to attend, and is a gathering for mob, allies and advocates that seeks to reclaim the date as a day of power and celebration for Aboriginal communities. Miss Kaninna – who was also recently crowned Unearthed Artist of the Year by Triple J – will be taking to the stage alongside First Nations hip-hop supergroup 3% and the likes of Maanyung, Mi-kaisha, Rona, Becca Hatch, JK-47 and surprise special guests. We had a chat with the rising star ahead of this momentous event.

Seven questions with Miss Kaninna

In a nutshell, can you tell us who you are, and what you do?

“I’m a First Nations Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon and Yirendali multidisciplinary artist. I make music that speaks about my own experiences and those of my community.”

How would you describe the genre of music that you make?

“I’m unsure if the music I currently make belongs to one genre, but I would say a bit of neo-soul, R’n’B, hip hop and pop I guess – it changes throughout the set. That's what I like about music, you don’t have to just be boxed in to say one type of genre, you can belong to multiple.”

Your music is grounded in themes of Blak womanhood and intersectional politics, why is it important to you to speak out on these topics?

“As Nina Simone said: ‘An artists' responsibility is to reflect the times’. So I choose to speak about the times I have had and am still currently experiencing.”

You’re performing at Blak Powerhouse on January 26. Why is this an event that you wanted to be part of?

“Because I have never attended Invasion Day rallies and activities in Sydney. I'm looking forward to meeting new mob and seeing how Sydney approaches the day the First Fleet started the genocide of my people. The first time I went to a big rally was in Melbourne in 2019, that experience alone made me feel closer to mob and feel empowered. I wanted to be a part of the Powerhouse gig because I want to abolish the white government public holiday called "Australia Day". I will not celebrate the first day of this ongoing genocide of my people. I am looking forward to hearing about other First Nations artists and storytellers' experiences and putting the pressure on the rest of Australia to abolish the date.”

Could you please share what the date of January 26 means to you?

“To me, January 26 is Invasion Day, January 26 is Sorry Day – I mourn the loss of my people and look for connection with the mob around me.”

What is your advice to non-Indigenous Australians who would like to be better allies?

“Stop taking up space where you should be listening. We are the first people of this land and we know what is best for us, not you. We need your support not your guidance, we are the leaders of our own futures. Stop being performative in times when you should be active. Keep uplifting our voices and call individuals, groups and systems to account for their racist ideologies, values and actions. Also remind yourself that Indigenous people to the land are the experts of the land and the law that binds it.”

What gives you hope?

“Our children.”

You can see Miss Kaninna perform at Blak Powerhouse, after-hours at the Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo, on Friday, January 26. Entry is free, but registration is required – find out more here. Blak Powerhouse is one of a growing number of events that are centering First Nations community and solidarity on the Australia Day public holiday, which is also referred to as Invasion Day and Survival Day. Find out about more things to do in Sydney on the day over here.

