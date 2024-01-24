IT'S OFFICIAL: Sydney is one of the best cities in the world right now

Sydney has made Time Out’s list of 50 Best Cities in the World, based on a global survey of city-dwellers around the world. The study, designed in conjunction with research company Potentia Insight, took into account factors including neighbourhood buzz, the quality and affordability of food, range of things to do, access to green space, happiness of locals, community vibes and lots more. Respondents, as well as Time Out Editors from around the globe, were also asked where they’d most like to visit and live elsewhere in the world.

Sydney placed number 31 in the world, with our nature, beautiful landscapes and views, access to incredible harbour fronts, beaches and walks being some of our winning factors. In fact, a huge 97 per cent of Sydneysiders said these things help make our city a wonderful place.

Of course, everyone fixates on Sydney’s stunning coast and nature, but some other factors that contributed to our ranking include our world-class food scene – we’ve practically got a curated pick ’n’ mix of the best food from every corner of the world at hand, whether it’s cheap eats or fine food that you’re after.

There were more new restaurant and bar openings last year than we’d ever seen before, plus a huge post-pandemic investment in public transport, precinct development, the arts, live music and nightlife (bye, lockout laws). Nowadays if you want to bar-hop late at night and grab a bite to eat in the early hours (hi, Caterpillar Club), you can. The streets are alive with people dining and drinking on the footpaths. And we’ve seen huge international events hosted here, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup, WorldPride and SXSW.

Melbourne was the other Australian city that made the top 50 list, coming in at spot 20. It also got high marks for its food and drinks scene, which we do love getting a taste of whenever we get a chance to head south. Time Out Melbourne Editor Leah Glynn said of the result: “There’s no doubt which Aussie state wears the culinary crown – though we see you coming for it, Sydney!”

And which city made spot number one? That would be New York. If you’ve ever dreamt of moving to the Big Apple, you’re not alone – it was the city that the highest number of survey respondents said they’d like to relocate to. And of course it’s no wonder people love it for its restaurants, bars, nightlife, galleries, museums, events – as well as its adaptive, innovative, boundary-pushing spirit.

