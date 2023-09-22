Breaking: Dark Mofo has been cancelled for 2024

The organisers have cancelled the festival to take a fallow year for "rebirth and renewal" but some events will still run

The darkly debaucherous Nipaulina/Hobart festival Dark Mofo has today announced that the festival will take a break in 2024 for a period of renewal.

Despite reaching record-breaking attendance and box office results, the organisers will use the time to take stock of changing conditions and rising costs. The festival intends to use this time to reshape a more sustainable model for a full return in 2025 and set the foundation for the next decade.

However, not all the fun will be put on pause. The festival organisers have announced that they have agreed with the State Government to present two of the key events – the Winter Feast and the Nude Solstice Swim. The two events will also coincide with the opening of a new major exhibition at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona).

"Dark Mofo has always been dedicated to enriching and transforming lives through ambitious art and ideas," said Dark Mofo artistic director Chris Twite. "We want to make sure that we have a festival that continues to deliver incredible art and artists, that continues to expand its artistic boundaries and remains a beacon of creativity, innovation, and cultural significance."

"While this was a tough decision, it ensures we move forward in a viable manner. The fallow year will enable us to secure the future of Dark Mofo and its return at full force in 2025."

Dates for the 2024 Winter Feast and Nude Solstice Swim will be announced soon. Keep an eye on the Dark Mofo website here for more information.

