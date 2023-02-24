BREAKING: Glebe Markets has been officially saved from permanent closure

Phew, Sydneysiders will be able to keep getting their weekly fix of vintage threads and gozleme

It did seem unthinkable that, after 31 years, Sydney’s most well-loved Saturday markets could be kaput. Of course others felt the same, and now, (praise be), someone has stepped in to save Glebe Markets from total extinction. For now, at least.

Phew, Sydneysiders will be able to continue getting their weekly fix of second-hand vintage silk dresses, denim everything and gozleme at Glebe Public School each Saturday.

So, who’s this knight in shining vintage leather armour? Our city's good people are none other than the crew from Organic Food Markets, who have stepped in to run the inner-city institution on a 12-month interim licence from the NSW Department of Education.

This has become a bit of a trend – Glebe institutions announcing closure and then being resurrected by passionate community members. It happened recently with beloved date bar the Different Drummer and iconic vego café, Badde Manors.

A tender process will start soon to find a long-term operator, with almost a dozen operators already having expressed interest in running the markets on an ongoing basis. Though, it should be noted that some stallholders are concerned about the future of the markets, especially because – as reported in the Sydney Morning Herald – they feel left in the dark about what’s going on, with the markets being a significant income source for the 100 or so regular stallholders that set up each weekend.

Important to note: the markets will not run on March 4, so as to allow for school maintenance and upgrades work at the school, but they will be back the week after.

Get ready. Long days of thrifting, coffee and priceless finds await.

Love vintage treasures? Here's our guide to the best op shops in Sydney.