Train commuters are in for a day of delays in Sydney this Thursday, June 20 due to urgent track repairs at Central, and between Circular Quay and St James stations. Transport NSW issued a warning this morning to Sydneysiders using the train network in the CBD, advising that we should all take care to allow more travel time today.

The City Circle line will only be travelling in one direction today, while NSW Trains have also warned this morning that a whole bunch of other lines will be affected and experience delays due to urgent track work at Central.

The Sydney train lines that are affected by the delays today include:

T2 Inner West and Leppington line

T3 Bankstown line

T8 Airport and South line

T1 North Shore line

Western line

T9 Northern line

NSW Trains have let us know that on all these lines there will delays and that “stops may change at short notice”, but you can stay up-to-date with the latest developments on this Transport NSW metro alert page.

This does sound vague and frustrating, particularly if you’ve got a big night planned at either the opening match of the World Cup tonight, and/ or to a screening of Barbie / Oppenheimer, but the delays should *hopefully* not stick around for too long.

In the meantime, you can always get a free DiDi.

RECOMMENDED: