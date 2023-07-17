Get in loser, we’re going back to the movies. The most hotly anticipated movie release of the year (or, ever?) is so close we can almost taste its artificial plastic candy scent. With the massive wave of Barbie-induced nostalgia and pink-fluence overtaking the world, this is not a flick to wait to watch from home. This needs to be seen on a big screen, while wearing a hot-pink outfit, with a themed snack and/or beverage in hand.

Barbie finally hits Australian cinemas officially on Thursday, July 20, following the exclusive Sydney premiere event on Monday, July 17, attended by producer/star (and Neighbours alum) Margot Robbie and the gang. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Ryan Gosling as Ken alongside Robbie’s titular Barbie, this promises to be a fantastical cinematic masterpiece.

To help you out with all the Barbie-mania, we’ve rounded up the best advanced screenings in town, along with where to buy pre-sale tickets.

Barbie movie advance screenings and parties in Sydney

The pinkest preview party in town will no doubt be held amongst the Art Deco style brilliance of the Ritz Cinema in Randwick, which is hosting a special ‘Pink Party Preview’ on Wednesday, July 19. Sadly for those of us who missed the memo, this event is now sold out. We’re jealous of everyone who will be sipping a complimentary Malibu Barbie cocktail in their pink get-up.

Meanwhile, the boutique Dendy Cinema in Newtown is doing special ‘Ladies Night’ preview screenings on Wednesday, July 19, where you’ll receive a mYmosa on arrival (a new drink billed as Australia’s first Mimosa in a can). The cinema has added multiple sessions due to popular demand, choose a time and snap up your tickets while they last over here.

The arthouse Palace Cinemas family is hosting special ‘Movie Mixer Preview Sessions’ for Barbie on Wednesday, July 19, at all their Sydney locations including Palace Central in Chippendale, Palace Norton Street in Leichhardt, and the Palace Verona in Paddington. Everyone gets a pink cocktail on arrival, and multiple sessions have been added in an attempt to keep up with demand. Try your luck to get tickets over here.

Hoyts Cinemas are hosting special advanced screenings on Wednesday, July 19, for the ‘Hoyts Girls Night Out’ series. They’ve got your perfect girls’ night sorted with tickets including a gift bag* (*available until allocation exhausted). Upgrade to Hoyts Luxe and you and your gal pals will also get a glass of sparkling wine and a tasting board of bite-sized hot food to fill you up (Barbie-style hot pink dipping sauce not guaranteed). These special screenings are happening at Hoyts cinema locations at Broadway, Chatswood, Entertainment Quarter, Bankstown, Blacktown, Cronulla, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Warringah Mall. You can find out more and book in over here.

Event Cinemas are also hosting advance screenings on Wednesday, July 19, for ‘Chicks at the Flicks’. Your ticket includes a bonus gift bag, or you can level up to a Gold Class ticket which includes a mezze plate and on-trend treaties including a glass of rosé, pink velvet waffles and more. These screenings are selling out fast at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction and Macquarie locations and you can snap up your tickets over here.

Over at the stunning Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, the preview screening and opening night party have both sold out. But if you can hold your (plastic) horses for a couple more days, it’ll be worth the wait for the special ‘Pink Friday Party’ screening of Barbie. On Friday, July 21, Cremorne’s picture-perfect Art Deco movie theatre is turning pink for a special screening with a glass of pink sparkling wine and fairy floss on arrival. Tickets can be purchased over here.

Where to buy tickets for the Barbie movie in Sydney

If a preview screening doesn’t work out for you, we reckon the movie will be just as plastic fantastic if you see it after the official release on July 20. Here’s a list of all the Sydney cinemas already offering pre-sale tickets for the movie of the year (nay, the movie of the century):



RECOMMENDED: