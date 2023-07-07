Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A plane taking off from the tarmac.
Photograph: Shutterstock

BREAKING: You can get 77 per cent off international flights today and today only

If you're looking for a really cheap international trip, this could be your sign

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

Calling all budget-seeking wanderlusting travellers, there are some really cheap international flights going today – and today only – and we, for one, are interested. 

Vietnam’s Vietjet Air (a budget airline that only recently launched flights from Australian airports) is slinging a hefty 77 per cent off all flights today on July 7 (because, 7/7), and you can snag some seriously cheap deals if you are so inclined. Sydneysiders, as well as people in Melbourne and Brisbane, will be able to fly to any country in Vietjet Air’s network for some pretty sweet prices. With countries like South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam (duh), India, Malaysia and Taiwan all on the menu, this does look like a deal worth checking out if you’re planning an international getaway any time soon. 

How does it work? 

To activate the deal, all you need to do is head to their website or app, and enter the code SUMMER77 when booking flights. Be aware that discounted fares are all subject to availability, and can only be used for flights heading out in Vietjet’s flight network from August 1, 2023 until March 31, 2024.  

We suggest speeding with the force of a thousand jets, folks. This deal’s open right now but it's ending at 2.59am AEST (early hours of Saturday morning) – which means all of us in Sydney have a few more hours to nail it down. Hop on it, before it’s too late. 

Want more? These stories are popping off right now:

29 moments that give every Sydneysider anxiety 

World famous croissanterie Lune is opening a second store in Sydney 

Get thrifty at the 10 best op shops in Sydney

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.