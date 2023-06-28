The 28 moments that give every Sydneysider anxiety

[title]
It’s not that we’re uptight, but us Sydneysiders can get a little flustered when we feel the pressure to get to our seat on time or find somewhere to eat after midnight. There are heaps of anxiety-inducing moments that are part of living in Sydney. Here are just a few of them.
- “Ding-dong, ding-dong, ding-dong” – the sound of the bell at the Opera House as you’re legging it up the steps.
- Hearing “last drinks” with no kick-on plans in place.
- That yellow 'Train Replacement Bus' sign.
- Being hailed by lifesavers over a megaphone to move back between the flags.
- Catching the 333 to Bondi in 35-degree heat.
- Rocking up to Iggy’s Bread at 7.10am and hoping there’s anything left in the bakery.
- Vivid crowds.
- Realising another summer has passed and you barely made it to the beach.
- Waiting to hear the first question in yet another Q&A session at another Writers’ Festival: “Hi, big fan. Mine question is in three parts….!”
- Visiting the Fish Markets during the 36-hour seafood marathon for a kilo of Christmas Day prawns.
- Trying to find somewhere to pee on New Year’s Eve.
- Seeing a sniffer dog looking at you.
- Realising you're seated in the front row of an intimate theatre performance.
- Trying to find a park in Potts Point.
- Trying to park in Bondi.
- Trying to park in Coogee.
- Trying to park in the CBD.
- Seeing the “cash only” sign after you’ve ordered. And eaten.
- Sprinting to the gates to catch the last ferry back from Manly.
- Hailing a regular taxi.
- Watching as your Uber driver accidentally joins the slip road for the Harbour Bridge.
- Trying to find dinner after 10pm.
- Trying to find a table at 7pm if you haven't booked.
- Remembering you’re out of wine at 10.25pm and you’re seven minutes’ from the nearest bottle shop. Thank God for Jimmy Brings.
- Thinking of somewhere to go after midnight that won’t have a cover charge, a queue, an overzealous bouncer, or one of those ID checkers.
- Mapping out a public transport route from the Inner West to Bondi.
- Mentally adding up unexpected road tolls.
- “Would you like still or sparkling?”