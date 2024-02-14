Sydney
Timeout

Bronte Baths at Bronte Beach
Photograph: Andrew Gregory; Destination NSW

Bummer: A diarrhoeal disease is on the rise right now in Sydney's swimming pools

NSW Health has warned people not to swim for at least two weeks after experiencing diarrhoea

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
If you’re a fan of Sydney’s swimming pools, this news won’t be music to your ears. NSW Health has reported a steep recent increase in cases of the diarrhoeal disease cryptosporidiosis across NSW, and are advising Sydneysiders about how to keep the community safe. The diarrhoeal disease is caused by the Cryptosporidium parasite, and is a common cause of acute diarrhoea, especially in kids. Symptoms to look out for: stomach cramps, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever and headaches.

The disease is spread through contamination, so while person-to-person contact and infected water are pointed to as the main infectious points by NSW Health, it’s also possible to ingest the parasite by consuming unwashed fruit and vegetables or unpasteurised dairy products. Cryptosporidiosis has been found in humans and animals, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the wellbeing of your pets, too.

The measures advised by NSW Health include not swimming for at least two weeks after experiencing diarrhoea – not what you want to hear during such a sticky summer. Once symptoms have resolved, you should also avoid handling food (for 48 hours) and sharing towels (for at least two weeks). Parents are also being advised to keep children with diarrhoea home from preschool, childcare or playgroup until 24 hours after the diarrhoea has completely stopped.

To minimise your chances of coming into contact with cryptosporidiosis, NSW Health is advising Sydneysiders to avoid swimming in the ocean after heavy rain along with the usual hygiene advice: wash hands thoroughly, avoid drinking uncontaminated water and steer clear of infected animals (and their poo).

You can learn more about the illness and how you can keep yourself and the community safe over here.

