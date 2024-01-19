Read this before your beach trip – it might not be safe to swim at these popular Sydney beaches

If you’re keen to get into the ocean for some relief from our recent record-breaking mugginess, you might want to reconsider – with the government advising Sydneysiders against swimming because of rainwater pollution.

According to the NSW Government’s Beachwatch, heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused polluted stormwater to find its way into our swimming spots – meaning cooling off in the ocean might mean mingling with some less-than-appealing bacteria.

The beaches currently on red alert south of the bridge (meaning pollution is likely and the water is unsuitable for swimming) include Murray Rose Pool (aka Redleaf), Parsley Bay and Rose Bay beach. Over in the north, red alerts are in place at Clontarf Pool, Clifton Gardens and Balmoral Beach, as well as further into the harbour at Gurney Crescent Baths and Davidson Reserve.

While Sydney’s harbour beaches are the most likely to be affected by rainwater pollution, Beachwatch also advises to take caution when swimming at some of our coastal beaches. As of Friday, January 19, cautions are in place for Tamarama, Malabar Beach, Little Bay and Bronte – with Beachwatch warning that water pollution at these spots is possible, and young people and those with health issues at potential risk.

The good news is, the oppressive mugginess making that ocean dip all the more appealing shouldn’t be staying around. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting less humid conditions in Sydney over the next few days, with Sydney’s humidity today (Friday, January 19) already far lower than yesterday’s sticky conditions. While the dew point in Sydney yesterday reached 24 degrees Celcius, this morning’s dew point has sat between 8 degrees and 11 degrees – making the need to dive in head first far less pressing.

You can keep an eye on pollution levels at your local beach over here. And while you're waiting for the water to clear, it might be worth heading to one of our city’s best outdoor pools to get your summer swimming fix.

RECOMMENDED:

Getting out of town? This NSW beach has some of the clearest water in the world