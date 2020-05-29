Cellar doors, breweries and distilleries in NSW can start tours and tastings from June 1

From June 1, cellar doors, distilleries and breweries across NSW will be allowed to welcome visitors for tastings and tours. This is especially welcome news for the state’s wineries, which have not only been badly impacted by the current health crisis but also the devastating bushfires of last summer.

The president of the NSW Wine Industry Association, Mark Bourne, said that the wine industry in Australia had “faced drought, fires and the health crisis, all in such a short period of time”, adding that wineries across the state “cannot wait to start marking new, more positive memories with the wine loving public.” There will still be some rules in place, however: tour groups cannot exceed a maximum of ten people, and everyone in the party must be able to exercise 1.5 metre physical distancing protocols.

The lifting of restrictions on cellar doors, distilleries and breweries is part of the lastest government guidelines – now being dubbed “checklists” by NSW authorities – that will come into effect on June 1. Among the slew of eased restrictions, statewide travel will be allowed for any reason, hospitality venues will be allowed to welcome more customers, galleries, museums, visitor attractions, zoos and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen, and weddings, funerals and religious services will be allowed to recommence.

Still unclear on what else will be allowed from June 1? Here are all the latest details.

