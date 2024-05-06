Operating for nearly 1000 years, the German-based brewery will be coming Down Under to pour its historic brews at GABS Beer Festival

Beer lovers and history buffs, this one’s for you. Weihenstephan, the world’s oldest existing brewery located in the German state of Bavaria, is coming to Sydney for the GABS Beer Festival. Held on May 31 to Saturday, June 1 at ICC Sydney, beer-enthusiasts will be able to taste four of Weihenstephan’s history-making brews – braupakt, wheat beer, pils and the original helles – at the booze party. If that doesn’t call for cheers, we don’t know what will.

Located in an old monastery above the city of Freising on the Weihenstephan Hill, Weihenstephan has been operating for nearly 1000 years, making it the oldest existing brewery on Earth. Today, the brewery marries its age-old traditions with modern technology to craft award-winning beers.

Photograph: Supplied/GABS

Want more? On Thursday, May 30, Marcus Englet from Weihenstephan will be speaking at a special gala dinner, discussing all things Weihenstephan. You can get a ticket for that here.

GABS Beer Festival is Australia’s biggest beer celebration, with more than 500 beer taps all under the one roof, and 120 beers exclusively brewed for the festival. And now with news that Weihenstephan will be making the journey Down Under, surely it’s time to dust off the red carpet and polish those glasses.

If you’re keen to taste a bit of history – and have hops of fun along the way – you can get your ticket for GABS Festival here.

