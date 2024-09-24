Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Cheers! The outdated 5-kilometre sign-up rule for NSW clubs is being scrapped

As of next month, you'll no longer need to sign up as a member at your local club or RSL across NSW

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Bondi bowling club
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Advertising

Bored of signing up as a member at every bowlo in the area? We hear you. And so, it seems, do the government – who have just scrapped the five-kilometre rule that’s had us signing up as members to clubs across the state for as long as we can remember. The rule – which has prevented people who live within five-kilometres of a club from signing in without first signing up as a member – is being thrown out as part of the government’s mission of removing red tape around Sydney’s nightlife. If this doesn’t call for a Tuesday evening RSL session, we don’t know what will.

Becoming a member of a club or RSL in your area has its perks – typically, once you sign up as a member you’ll score member prices, and there’s something nice about feeling like part of a community. But the rule that enforced sign-ups has been an unnecessary boundary to some of these venues, with the government – in collaboration with Clubs NSW – finally deciding to park it once and for all.

Bondi bowling club
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Getting rid of the outdated rule is part of the government’s plan to amp up Sydney’s nightlife, which comes following the recent abolition of the antiquated ban on standing while drinking at a venue. The abolition of the five-kilometre clubs rule will be introduced next month (October) as part of the next tranche of red-tape removal, and we think it spells good things for Sydney’s summer.

“Scrapping the 5km rule is just the start of our next round of reforms to reboot the nightlife and vibrancy of the state which are all about boosting the night-time economy, treating adults like adults and stripping back redundant red tape,” Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy John Graham explained.

Until the rule is scrapped next month, you’ll still need to sign up as a member if you visit your local club or RSL, but from October onwards, these community hubs will become a whole lot more accessible for everyone. Cheers!

You can find out more about the government’s plans to improve Sydney’s nightlife in our in-depth interview with NSW Premier Chris Minns.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Night owl? These are the best late-night bars and pubs in Sydney.

Marrickville has just been granted Purple Flag status.

Parramatta venues can now apply to operate 24 hours a day.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.