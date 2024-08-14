In good news for night owls, hospitality guns and dancefloor fiends alike, Sydney’s nightlife is set to experience a major transformation over the next few months – with the government today announcing a second round of reforms set to boost the city’s nighttime economy. The first stage of reforms saw temporary outdoor dining precincts (introduced in response to Covid) made permanent, incentives for venues to host live music increased, the Open Streets program extended (facilitating more street parties across the city), rules around noise complaints changed (so one noise complaint can no longer see a venue shut down), and more Special Entertainment Precincts introduced across the city. Today, they announced the first of what they’re referring to as “the second tranche” of reforms, with more changes promised in the coming months. Intrigued? Us too.



Since the lockout laws were first introduced in 2014, Sydney’s nightlife has experienced a major crisis – with a post-9pm dinner increasingly difficult to come by, and lots of Sydney’s biggest dance parties moving to underground (read: illegal) venues. The lockout laws were repealed in January 2020, but many of the roadblocks to late-night revelling have remained – with the underground dance scene still thriving, but many established venues struggling to bring life to the city’s streets.



Back in October 2023, the government announced its six-pronged plan to amp up Sydney’s nightlife: reforms and new frameworks which included incentivising more live music venues, relaxing red tape around al fresco dining, introducing more Purple Flag districts across the city, and making the role of the 24-hour commissioner (Time Out Sydney Future Shaper Mike Rodrigues) a statutory appointment. This first round of reforms is referred to by the government as “the first tranche” of Vibrancy Reforms, with a “suite of changes” promised for the second tranche. The first item on the agenda for “the second tranche” is al fresco drinking. The news? We can now do it standing up.



According to the government, the blanket ban on standing and drinking will be scrapped – meaning you’ll no longer need to sit down while enjoying a drink in the sunshine. If you were unaware that this rule existed… keep doing what you were doing.

“Adults should be trusted to choose whether they stand or sit while having a drink,” Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham said. We’ll drink to that.

More reforms will be introduced over the coming months, but the government isn't revealing anything specific just yet. According to Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris, their aim is to “elevate NSW back to its rightful place as number one for having a vibrant, diverse and inclusive night-time economy… [through] common-sense regulations that support businesses and communities to enliven our city.”



One of the promises made back in October was to improve working conditions for those working outside of the nine-to-five, so seeing a 24-hour metro service introduced (when Sydney Metro finally opens) isn’t out of the question.

You can find out more about the government’s plans to improve Sydney’s nightlife in our in-depth interview with NSW Premier Chris Minns.





