Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
picture portrait of the weeknd
Photograph: Supplied/Live Nation

Confirmed: The Weeknd's Australian tour dates have been cancelled

After postponing due to “unforeseen circumstances” the Starboy has officially scrapped all of his sold-out shows

Leah Glynn
Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Leah Glynn
Contributor
Alannah Le Cross
Advertising

Nooo! After months of confusion following the announcement in November last year that the Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”, it has just been revealed that the entire run of sold-out Aussie gigs has been cancelled.

The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) had been scheduled to play three epic shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium on November 24, 25 and 27, with performances also confirmed in both Melbourne and Brisbane. None of these will go ahead now, with Ticketek confirming that full refunds will be issued to all ticketholders. 

“Whilst we continue to work through the rescheduling process with the artist, tickets for the existing 2023 tour will be cancelled. All purchased tickets will receive a full refund,” reads a statement on the ticketing company’s website.

It’s expected that refunds will take approximately 30 days to appear in the accounts of ticketholders. And if The Weeknd does indeed decide to head Down Under again (c’mon, we gotta hold out hope) those people will be able to access a priority pre-sale purchase window for new tickets. If sitting in that stressful Ticketek waiting room is something you’d do all over again just to see the Starboy in real life, there’s a waitlist you can join here.

There’s been no word from the Weeknd himself regarding the Aussie cancellations, and he didn’t publicly comment on the initial postponement – so we’re not holding out hope for statement (or apology!).

All those tears you were saving for another day? Yep, it’s time to shed ‘em. We’ll keep you updated with new info as it comes in.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Meanwhile, K-Pop sensation Aespa has confirmed Sydney tour dates

Here's our guide to the best gigs in Sydney this month

Hello again! The Book of Mormon is returning to Sydney

Sydney has ranked as one of the world's best cities for street art 

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.