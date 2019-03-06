Cornersmith is popping up at the MCA Café until June

For some time now the Inner West of Sydney has had a monopoly on all the delicious, pickled, low-waste excellence being dished up at both the Marrickville and Annandale editions of Cornersmith Cafe & Picklery. To celebrate the first major mid-career survey of Australian artist Janet Laurence, the MCA has brought Cornersmith on board to create an eight-dish vegetarian menu inspired by Lawrence's natural art available at the MCA Café.

Sydney-based artist Janet Laurence has made a career as an “environmental artist”, creating installations that respond to and utilise the natural world as key artistic elements. Cornersmith's menu continues with the theme, with founder Alex Elliott-Howery opting for "more vegetables, less meat; more cooking from scratch, less waste; more connection, less food miles, and always more pickles.”

The menu will feature a kimchi toastie, a poached egg roll and the Cornersmith bibimbap. There will be a vegan surprise plate and an autumn salad for people who prefer all their food to be plant-based, plus baked sweet pineapple and coconut loaf with pineapple skin syrup, and a special tea blend made from garden herbs, spices and urban honey.

Photograph: Supplied

The Cornersmith menu will be available alongside the cafe's regular menu from the MCA Cafe from Fri Mar 1 until Mon Jun 10 2019.

