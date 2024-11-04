It was a star-studded night in the Emerald City (and by that, we mean Sydney) on Sunday night when the cast of Hollywood’s blockbuster new Wicked movie dropped in from the sky for the official Australian premiere event. That’s right, even multi-platinum pop star Ariana Grande and Broadway legend Cynthia Erivo – who step into the shoes of Glinda the Good and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively – walked the yellow carpet, along with everyone’s favourite wacky guy Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard.

Did your invitation get lost in the mail, or torn out of your hands by a pesky flying monkey? That really sucks. But thank goodness, you can still get your hands on tickets to some special screening events coming up at Sydney’s State Theatre, the gorgeous venue where the official premiere went down. Sydney is one of only five international cities (joining Los Angeles, New York, Mexico and London) that’s part of the Journey Through Oz tour, which is a series of themed premieres offering audiences an unparalleled experience of the film’s “wondrous, breathtaking world”.

Photograph: Sonna Studios/Aaron Hilborn | Jeff Goldblum at the Australian premiere of 'Wicked'

A little background about the Wicked movie

This movie is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the whole darn year, and it comes right in time for the 20th anniversary of the beloved musical that it is based on. In breif, Wicked is a precursor to The Wizard of Oz, and tells the origin story of the witches of Oz, and what went down long before Dorothy and her house ever dropped in. This spectacular show featuring two strong, complicated, and ultimately loveable leading women is beloved across the world. Australia’s 20th anniversary production opened right here in Sydney to rave reviews, and is currently touring the country. Naturally, Hollywood has decided to split the movie into two halves, and we can expect Wicked Part Two to be released in 2025.

What is the Australian release date for the Wicked movie?

Your Instagram feed is probably flooded with photos of all the pink and green sparkly outfits that fans and influencers were rocking at the Sydney premiere on November 3, but the Australian release date is actually not set until November 21 (2024).

Photograph: State Theatre | The State Theatre's special themed popcorn bucket

How to get tickets for Sydney’s special Wicked screening events

To celebrate one of the world’s favourite musicals making its gravity-defying leap to the silver screen, the State Theatre is celebrating with a strictly-limited season of special screenings. These special events will transport you over the rainbow, beginning with a performance from the theatre’s historic Grand Wurlitzer Organ, and there’ll also be limited-edition collectible merchandise including a Wicked popcorn tin and Daybill Wicked poster, as well as specially-themed cocktails.

The season kicks off with a special Gala Preview Screening for ‘Wicked Wednesday’ on November 20 (it starts at 7pm, and tickets are $65+bf) with two more days of limited-season screenings on Thursday Nov 21, and Friday Nov 22 at noon, 4pm, and 8pm (tickets for these are $45+bf). Snap up your tickets over at statetheatre.com.au.

Photograph: Sonna Studios/Aaron Hilborn | Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Sydney premiere of 'Wicked'

What is the State Theatre, Sydney?

Sydney’s historic State Theatre always adds a touch of grand spectacle to any event it hosts. Featuring rich elements of Gothic, Italianate and Art Deco design, it has operated for over 95 years and has hosted other film premieres in recent years including The Little Mermaid, Elvis, Skyfall, Challengers, and lots of Sydney Film Festival celebrations. You’ll find it a short walk from Town Hall Station and the Queen Victoria Building.

