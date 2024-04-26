Often described as some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best work musically, Tell Me On A Sunday is an essential show for committed musical theatre fanatics to tick off their list – but furthermore, is it a fascinating window into how women have been represented in their own stories. Decades before television brought us Sex And The City and Fleabag, this one-woman, one-act song cycle popularised the story of a young woman experiencing the highs and lows of looking for love in the city – albeit, as written by two men in the 1970s (Lloyd-Webber and Don Black).

It is in so many ways a universal story about the human experience – the beauty, the messiness, the pain and the joy.

Director Blazey Best brings a fresh production of Tell Me On A Sunday to Sydney’s intimate Hayes Theatre Co (playing until May 12) as part of a bumper 2024 season from the city’s heart of musical theatre and cabaret. Following in the footsteps of legendary leading ladies like Marti Webb and Bernadette Peters, Erin Clare (who was recently seen channelling a young Dolly Parton in 9 to 5) is taking on the coveted and demanding central role of “Girl” eight shows a week. She spoke to Time Out Sydney about the experience.

Time Out: Erin, is this a dream role for you, and why?

Erin Clare: “I think for any actor, being given the chance to take on a one-woman musical is an incredibly exciting opportunity. The task is big, it's a complex story, as we see the full gamut of her emotions over some really significant life-altering moments. The musical score is incredibly diverse, seamlessly transitioning from classic ’70s pop tunes to evocative musical theatre ballads (like the title song) which are a dream to sing.

This process has been heartening and challenging, constantly surprising me in the intricacy of both the material and the format. It's not often you get to perform in the entirety of a musical with a compelling story about love and loss in equal measure.”

TO: Tell Me On a Sunday centered the story of an ambitious young woman in a way that we wouldn’t see much of in popular media until decades later. However, it is notable that this show was written by two men. What do you think it gets right, and why is it relevant to modern audiences?

Erin: “There is no denying that Andrew Lloyd Webber is a titan of industry, and one of the most celebrated musical theatre writers of our time. I think given the context of when this piece was made (1978), it was a great opportunity to showcase the talents of its female star and contributed to popular culture in its success not only as a theatrical piece, but as an album that was extremely popular.

Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/John McRae

Its relevance lies in the humanity of the story. There is something completely universal and human about the ways in which pivotal relationships with romantic partners and your parents can affect the relationship you have with yourself. The gift of this show is that no matter your gender or life experience, there is something in this character you can connect to over the years where this story takes place. They might see themselves in her insecurity, her rage and lust, or the crushing blows of first love heartbreak. It is in so many ways a universal story about the human experience – the beauty, the messiness, the pain and the joy.”

TO: What do you like about the music in this show, and which song is your favourite to perform?

Erin: “There are SO many elements of this score that I find so satisfying to sing. There is a series of recitative-like arguments littered throughout the show that are really complicated both musically and dramatically, which I find really exciting. I didn't realise how many different musical styles are presented through the piece, all linked together cleverly with themes that keep a lot of the storytelling clear. There are moments of really catchy pop, which Lloyd-Webber does so effectively, and all of this in clever contrast with the moving musical theatre ballads.

Right now, I am absolutely loving ‘Nothing Like You've Ever Known’, a song that is so lyrical and melancholy to sing, but so evocative and hypnotic in its underscoring. He really knows how to write music that makes you feel, and I feel so privileged to have the expertise of Guy Simpson and David Gardos taking great care of the music.”

Tell Me on a Sunday is playing at Hayes Theatre Co, Potts Point, until May 12, 2024. Read our critic’s review over here. Tickets are $75-$89 and you can snap them up over here.

