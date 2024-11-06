Everything you need to know about Sydney’s last supermoon of 2024

Lunar lovers, this one’s for you. They say good things come in threes, and this year, the universe has certainly delivered on that promise by gifting us three magnificent supermoons in a row. Supermoon season kicked off with the Sturgeon Moon in August, followed by the Harvest Moon in September (the biggest of the year) and the Hunter’s Moon in October (the brightest of the year). But wait, there’s more!

The universe is going all out with a fourth supermoon – the Beaver Moon – on the horizon this month. This celestial spectacle will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2024, so you won’t want to miss it. Here’s everything you need to know about catching the Beaver Moon in Australia. Remember, you snooze, you lose.

What is a supermoon?

A full moon is dubbed a supermoon when it’s at the closest point to Earth during its orbit. At this time, the moon appears bigger and brighter than usual in the night sky.

How big is a supermoon?

According to Space.com, a supermoon can appear up to 14 per cent larger and up to 30 per cent brighter than your standard full moon. We suspect you'll have no problem spotting it!

When is the next supermoon?

The final supermoon of 2024, known as the Beaver Moon, is set to grace our skies on Friday, November 15, with prime viewing conditions shortly after sunset. According to timeanddate.com, this celestial spectacle will peak in Australia on the morning of Saturday, November 16 at 5.28am AWST, 6.58am ACST, 7.28am AEST, and 8.28pm AEDT.

You can check the exact moonrise and moonset for your specific location here.

How to watch the supermoon in Australia?

You won’t need a telescope to take in the full grandeur of the supermoon in Australia. So long as there are clear skies, you should easily be able to see it with the naked eye by simply looking up. If you want to see it in more detail, you can also use a telescope or binoculars.

When it comes to fully appreciating the full moon, the darker the area you're in, the better. You can find our top spots in this handy guide to the best stargazing spots in Sydney.

How did the Beaver Moon get its name?

The Beaver Moon happens in November, which coincides with the time of year when beavers become particularly busy building their dams for the long winter ahead. These nocturnal creatures make the most of the full moon’s bright light. Traditionally, November also marked the hunting season for beavers in North America.

How often does a supermoon occur?

The universe has treated us to four supermoons each year for the past three years. However, there will only be three in 2025.

When are the supermoons in 2025?

October 7 - Hunter’s Moon

November 5 – Beaver Moon

December 4 – Cold Moon

When is the next full moon?

December's full moon, the Cold Moon, will peak on December 5, 2024. Though it won’t be a supermoon, we have no doubt it'll be almost as spectacular.

