It's been a big year for stargazers in Sydney, with a black moon, a close encounter with Jupiter, a total lunar eclipse and blood moon lighting up our night skies. And now, to help us wrap up 2022, there's one final celestial phenomenon to look forward to: the annual Geminid meteor shower.

While most meteor showers are the result of a comet, the Geminids come from debris shed by 3200 Phaethon, a five-kilometre-wide asteroid that discards matter as it moves past Earth in space. It first appeared in the mid-1800s, but it wasn't considered particularly notable at the time, offering just ten to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. The Geminids have grown considerably in scale over the centuries, today offering upwards of 120 meteors per hour in perfect conditions and often considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, according to NASA.

This year, they'll be visible in Sydney from December 13 to 16, with a peak occurring at 11pm AEST on December 15, with the advice being to look up one to two hours before moonrise. Luckily, this spectacular starry shower will look its best from mid to late evening, meaning you won't have to set any alarms to see the full show.

