The new ‘Indoor Live View’ at Sydney Airport will help you cut back on travel chaos

If you’ve ever found yourself late for a flight at Sydney Airport and lost in the labyrinth, the launch of Google’s new Sydney Airport Indoor Live View will be welcome news.

The Google Maps-style technology has launched to make finding your way around the Airport a whole lot easier – it uses augmented reality (AR) to help passengers get their bearings and find their way around the Airport’s three terminals.

The technology superimposes arrows, distance markers and directions straight onto your phone screen, making those “but where is gate 53?!” moments a whole lot easier to overcome. Cheers to less running for your flight, more time for a pre-flight Mimosa.

Download the app on Android and iOS so you’re all prepped for your next overseas or interstate sojourn.



