Solo female travel is on the rise – and two Australian cities made it into the top ten list of places women most often explore

We reckon everyone should embark on an Eat, Pray, Love getaway at least once in their lifetime. And, ladies, if you’ve been toying with the idea of a solo adventure, you’re not actually alone in wanting to go it alone – research by Airbnb shows that the number of women travelling solo appears to be on the up. And why not? Sure, you may need to summon the courage to ask a total stranger to snap photos of you at the Eiffel Tower, but it can pay off for the freedom to do what you want, when you want.

Personal safety is perhaps the biggest thing most solo female travellers consider when choosing their destination – and to help out, Airbnb teamed up with female-founded personal safety app WalkSafe+ to research which places around the world have the highest percentage of nights booked by self-proclaimed solo women travellers.

Turns out the French capital of Paris isn’t just an attractive city for love birds. Its abundance of museums, whimsical gardens and love for all things bread, cheese and wine saw Paris crowned as the top solo travel destination for women.

Dubai made the podium in second place, followed by Barcelona in third, Lisbon in fourth and Cape Town in fifth spot.

Two Australian cities made the global list, with Sydney claiming sixth place. It’s no mystery why women worldwide want a slice of Sydney’s charm, which is mostly thanks to our beautiful beaches, lush national parks, exceptional weather and top-notch restaurants. Melbourne wasn't far behind, securing the ninth spot on the list. You can read the full study here.

Here is the full ranked list of the top solo travel destinations for women, according to Airbnb:

Paris Dubai Barcelona Lisbon Cape Town Sydney Madrid Athens Melbourne Toronto

If you yourself are a traveller coming to Sydney – or if you're a Sydneysider wanting to be a tourist in your own town – these are the 52 bucket list things to do in the city.

