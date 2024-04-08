FIRST LOOK: We tried the dreamy new social bathhouse in Bondi Junction

Along with every other pseudo-healthy wellness enthusiast in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, the launch of Bondi Junction’s new sauna studio has been taking the top spot on my things-to-look-forward-to list in recent weeks. The premise – anytime access to a sprawling social bathhouse complete with ice baths, a steam room and several saunas for just $28 per week – seemed, at the outset, too good to be true. Now, having experienced more than one night-time steam session in this super-sleek setting, I’m happy to report that the reality is even better than the concept.

Housed in an unassuming space just off Bondi Junction’s Oxford Street mall, the facade of Xtra Clubs does little to convey the beautifully designed, warmly lit space within. Make your way through the foyer, and you’ll find a roomy mirrored space, home to enough easily accessible wellness facilities to offset your Thursday-night indulgences. The membership model and extended opening hours (it’s open from 6am until 11pm every day) means you can drop in for a 30-minute ice bath and sauna session any day of the week, or every day – depending on how much free time you have up your sleeve.

Selfishly, I'm hesitant to write about my new evening hideout for fear of too many people signing up, but I'm viewing this as an act of public service. Weekly memberships start at $28 per week – giving you unlimited access to the space outside of peak hours, and one peak-hour session per week.

With Daylight Savings over, this is exactly the addition to the neighbourhood that Waverley residents needed – see you in the sauna (you're welcome).



