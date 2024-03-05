If working out when and what to do with the clocks hurts your brain a little bit, here’s a quick refresher

We’re willing to argue that March is the best month of the year in Sydney, summer is officially over. And although the weather doesn’t seem to be changing much yet, the darker days are approaching – with Daylight Savings coming to an end next month for NSW and other states of Australia. Here's a handy guide that answers all your Daylight Savings NSW questions...

When does Daylight Savings end in NSW?

In about a month's time, in the very early hours of Sunday, April 7, clocks will shift back an hour. The bad news: No more sunny times at the end of the day. The good news: You’ll get an extra-long sleep in that Sunday morning. Here’s hoping that the start of April will be as beautiful as the first week of March has been, and we can make the most of the lighter mornings (check out our guide on how to do just that, over here).

Do we lose an hour or gain an hour when NSW Daylight Savings ends?

If you also still can’t quite wrap your head around which direction time moves, then join the club. When Daylight Savings ends, our clocks will jump backwards, meaning we will gain an hour. However, what we gain in time we will pay for with shorter evenings – meaning the sun will set an hour earlier each evening (meaning it might be time to swap out your evening run for a night at the theatre... no complaints from us).

Do I turn the clock back or forward when NSW Daylight Savings ends?

Look, as long as your smartphone and computer are connected to the internet, it will change automatically, so you can check it to figure out what time to change your analogue clocks and watches to. But, to help you get your head around it, clocks need to move back by one hour when you wake up on Sunday, April 7.

What date do I change my clock on when NSW Daylight Savings ends?

The change happens in the very early hours of Sunday, April 7 – so by the time you wake up on that Sunday, it'll be an hour earlier than usual. You'll have gained an hour and clocks need to be moved back by one hour. Got it?

Which states have Daylight Savings?

Along with NSW, the other states and territories that observe Daylight Savings include the ACT, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Norfolk Island. Think of it this way – the majority of the south. Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory do not change their clocks throughout the year, so they don't need to change their clocks back when Daylight Savings ends.

When does NSW Daylight Savings start again?

It won't be too long before Daylight Savings makes it's shining return to Sydney – in spring, on October 6, 2024, clocks will "spring" forward an hour and you’ll lose that hour you gained. That’s your call to action to dust off your beach umbrella for the 2024–2025 season (though here’s hoping the looming La Niña holds off).