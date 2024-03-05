In exciting news for the residents of Waverley, the gateway to the beaches of the eastern suburbs is set to reinvent itself over the next few years, with a proposed 3am trading rule at Bondi Junction’s Oxford Street mall set to open up the door to transform what is currently a relatively soulless ghost town into a lively late-night destination.

While the beachside suburbs in Sydney’s east (most notably Bondi Beach) are known around the world for their beauty, the CBD of the eastern suburbs leaves something to be desired. A sprawling shopping centre and the Bondi Junction train station form the heart of the suburb, and proud eastern suburbs residents claim that there’s little in the way of vibes in this particular corner. In the words of Waverley mayor Paula Masselos, Sydney’s eastern suburbs is a “world-famous tourism destination and our CBD should reflect that”.

Happily, it looks as though Mayor Masselos’s wishes for the suburb are set to come through, with Waverley Council voting in favour of extended trading hours at the Oxford Street mall and adjoining buildings – a move which could transform the suburb into a buzzing centre.

The proposed 3am trading hours would be implemented seven days a week across Bondi Junction’s Oxford Street mall, the centre of the suburb which is directly connected to the train station. The partially-covered stretch of street is currently home to several affordable food outlets, clothing outlets and party stores, with weekly markets taking place every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until 5pm. And although some of the food outlets open into the evening, you’re unlikely to see activity here after 9pm. With the new rules, that could all change, with the council looking to Melbourne, London and Paris for inspiration in transforming Bondi Junction into “a destination where people can enjoy a late-night meal with friends or listen to live music at a speakeasy.”

Naturally, the change won’t come without its challenges. Waverley Liberal councillor Leon Goltsman has highlighted that it may be difficult to get the changes across the line, explaining “Some community groups might resist, worried about how longer hours could affect local residents’ peace and the area’s traffic.”

In moving forward with the plans, Waverley Council has stated that they’ll consider issues such as venue sound management and anti-social behaviour as well as current liquor licences and outdoor dining permits. And though there may be concerns amongst residents, the plans have received the support of Night-time Economy Minister John Graham, who has said that extending the trading hours in Bondi Junction has the potential to reshape the night-time offering in the suburb “for the better”. Graham is encouraging the council to look to Enmore’s entertainment precinct for inspiration – an area known for its excellent bars, pubs and live music venues.



Despite receiving the support of the council, the proposed changes still need to go through a consultation process with input from local businesses, residents and visitors (more on that over here). Either way, Bondi Junction residents shouldn’t expect to see a new Kings Cross appearing on their doorstep, but we can keep our fingers crossed for a few more evening entertainment options to open up over the next few years.

In the meantime, night owls might want to make a beeline for Newtown’s newest late-night bar and live music venue Pleasure Club.

