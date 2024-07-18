Gasp! Sounds like Kylie Minogue will perform in Sydney – and we're spinning around

Kylie is kind of having a moment right now. Well, she’s been having a moment since she played Charlene on Neighbours, but she’s really going viral right now. That would all be thanks to a certain detail she let slip as a guest on air the Fifi, Fev & Nick show down in Melbs. After performing a killer set at the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert series in London, Kylie joined The Fox 101.9 radio station for a chat. When asked if she would pop back Down Under for a tour, her answer was: “Yes! We’re just locking down details”. Sydney is keen, Kyls!

This was shortly followed by a sheepish “maybe I wasn’t meant to say that”. Whether she let it fly by accident or not, we can’t wait for our Aussie mother of pop to pay us a visit. While we wait for more details, you’ll catch us at jamming out to her headline act. We'll just wait in anticipation for more details to come. Watch this space.

As for jetting around the country, the last time Kylie did an official tour around Australia was in 2019. She’s since released two albums so expect a whole lot of Padam Padam at her upcoming concerts. We would have seen her headline Splendour in the Grass this July here in NSW, in North Byron Parklands, but sadly the festival got called off.

If her killer act at Sydney WorldPride last year where she surprised us with her sister, Dannii Minogue, was anything to go by, expect nothing short of a stadium-worthy performance – one that you just can’t get out of your head.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

