What was the soundtrack to your last Aussie summer? We might be in the middle of a chilly Sydney winter, but for us, listening to the opening beats of Troye Sivan’s ‘Rush’ takes us right back to sunny days and balmy nights. If you can’t wait to embrace the summer sillies once more, we’ve got fantastic news: Troye Sivan is blessing us with a Sydney show this November. And if you’ve got us on a technicality because it’s not *officially* summer, we say – my my my, it’s close enough.



Whether you’ve been a Sivan stan since the Youtube days or you became enamoured when you saw the video for ‘One of Your Girls’ (fair, we get it), this tour promises to be a cracker. We’ve collated all the details you need to know.

When is Troye Sivan's Sydney, Australia tour 2024?

After selling out arenas across Europe, Troye Sivan will return back to Australian shores for a spectacular show at what is indisputably the country’s most iconic landmark. He’ll be performing on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, November 28.



It’s a school night, so if you see anyone looking seedy at work the next day, no you didn’t. So far, we’ve only got one Sydney date on the calendar – we’ll keep you posted if more dates are announced. It’s set to be a big week on the harbour, as British psych pop stars Glass Animals are performing two shows at the same place, the Sydney Opera House forecourt, on the two prior nights.

When do Troye Sivan tickets go on sale?

General sales for the Sydney show on Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other tour will begin at 12pm local time on Tuesday, July 16 via this link.



How much are tickets for the Troye Sivan Sydney show?

Ticket prices for Troye Sivan’s Sydney show are yet to be released, but based on other shows at the venue, expect them to sit around the $160 mark.

Is there a Troye Sivan Sydney presale?

For an artist as big as Troye, of course there’s a presale. Here are the details:

Vodafone presale: From 10am on Thursday, July 11

Mastercard presale: From 10am on Thursday, July 11

Westfield presale: From 12pm on Tuesday, July 16

Live Nation presale: From 11am on Monday, July 15

Who is the support for Troye Sivan’s Australian shows?

Support for Troye Sivan’s Australian tour will come from Sydney artist Nick Ward. The rising bedroom pop artist was a collaborator on Sivan’s latest album and is known for his EP Everything I Told You.

What are the dates for the Troye Sivan 2024 Australian tour?

It’s not just Sydney that’s being treated to a visit from old mate Troye. He’ll also be dropping by The Drive in Adelaide on November 19, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on November 21 and Brisbane’s Riverstage on November 26. The Opera House show on Thursday, November 28 will be the grand finale, we’ll see you there.



