JUST IN: Splendour in the Grass 2024 has been cancelled

Kylie was due to headline – but the iconic music festival will no longer go ahead in Byron this July

In devastating news for festivalgoers, musicians, and Kylie Minogue fans (as well as various other stakeholders), Splendour in the Grass 2024 has been cancelled.

The east coast institution was due to take over North Byron Parklands from the weekend of Friday, July 19.



Splendour isn’t the only huge Australian festival to be cancelled in recent months – Groovin The Moo was canned earlier in the year, Falls Festival 2023 didn’t go ahead, and others have been paused, postponed and cancelled completely. Despite this trend, the news about Splendour comes as a shock to the industry.

Since its launch in 2001, Splendour has gone on to become the largest multi-day camping festival in the Southern Hemisphere – essentially Australia's answer to Glastonbury (occasional mudslides included). Headliners in previous years have included Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Lily Allen and Florence and the Machine – just to name a few. And the 2024 line-up set the gold standard; with Kylie headlining alongside G Flip, Royal Otis, Thelma Plum and other darlings of the Aussie music scene, and international acts including Arcade Fire and LEISURE.

More details are yet to be released by the Splendour team – stay tuned over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

In the meantime: these are some of the best venues for live music in Sydney