Giant Easter egg
Photograph: Supplied/Messina

Gelato lords Messina are selling a giant 1kg Easter egg filled with Milo gelato, Oreos and hazelnut caramel

Serving six, the gelato egg is available for a limited time – so get cracking

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
This year, everyone’s favourite gelato lords Messina have upped the ante, creating a giant one kilogram Easter egg filled with delicious gelato and other yum treats. And, it’s big enough to serve six people – meaning you will get all the brownie points rocking up to your family Easter lunch with this masterpiece.

Made in Messina HQ in Marrickville, the giant egg has a hand-painted milk chocolate shell. Inside, you’ll find a layer of Milo mousse, Oreo crumble, hazelnut praline, malted vanilla chantilly, Milo gelato with Oreo cookie chunks and a hazelnut caramel centre. Basically, a chocolate and gelato lover’s dream.

Giant Easter egg
Photograph: Supplied/Messina

As it’s gelato, you will need to store your giant egg in the freezer, so now’s the time to start eating your way through your leftover Thai. Pop your egg in the fridge 30 minutes before serving, and cut through the middle with a hot, sharp knife when you’re ready to enjoy.

You can order the giant Easter egg online here, and you can pick it up between March 28-31. Hop to it.

Loading animation
