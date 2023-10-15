Sydney
Shadow Baking

  Restaurants
  Darlinghurst
  1. Croissant from Shadow Baking
  2. Reuben from Shadow Baking
  3. A selection of pastries and snacks from Shadow Baking
Three of Gelato Messina’s top chefs are opening their first bakery in Darlinghurst – and it’s going to be killer

Buttery brioche filled with pandan custard, coconut and crumble; a pretzel croissant Rueben sandwich; a twice-baked chocolate and roasted hazelnut croissant; and a Vegemite, avo and fermented chilli scroll.

No, these are not the snacks of your Willy Wonka-esque dreams, but some of the items on Shadow Baking’s opening menu. We’re licking our lips just thinking about it.

Does the name ring a bell? Shadow Baking has been slinging their golden and buttery treats every month at the Cannery Markets, and have rightly gained quite the following doing so. Made up of three chefs from Gelato Messina – Tom Mitchell, Florian Fritsch and Remi Talbot – the legendary trio are now opening their first-ever bricks and mortar shop in Darlinghurst on Friday, October 27. So you won’t have to wait all month for their killer baked goods.

Seriously, we’ve tried a bunch of Shadow Baking’s pastries and they are some of the best in Sydney. Which makes sense, when you consider the chef’s CVs span everywhere from Adriano Zumbo’s patisserie to Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, Rockpool Bar and Grill, and two Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant Den.

So, it’s settled. A (minimum) weekly trip to Darlinghurst it is. 

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
241 Victoria St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
Opening hours:
Fri-Sun 7.30am-2pm
