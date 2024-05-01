Billie Eilish sure ain’t slowing down any time soon. The Grammy-winner's catchy, genre-defying, neo-goth-esque pop music has been topping the charts ever since the release of her debut single 'Ocean Eyes' in 2016, when she was just a fresh faced teen. As we move beyond the year of Barbie, the 22-year-old superstar recently casually let us know that her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft will enter the world on May 17. As if that wasn’t enough (and while we’re still recovering from that Oscars performance of ‘What Was I Made For?’) Eilish has now gone and announced a world tour.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will hit Australia in summer 2025 and tickets go on sale very soon. The tour will have a strong sustainability focus, with Eilish encouraging fans to choose greener transport options and thrift their ‘fits from their local op shops. We’ve found the details you need below.

When is Billie Eilish going on her Sydney, Australia tour 2025?

Eilish will play four Sydney dates as part of her 2025 tour of Australia. The 'Bad Guy' singer will be playing no less than four dates in the new year at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on February 24, 25, 27 and 28. We have been informed that no further Australian shows are to be added to the tour – so you oughta get in fast to avoid disappointment, or that’ll be some bellyache.

When do Billie Eilish Sydney tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will go on sale Friday, May 3, with sales for Sydney shows opening up at 1.00pm via Ticketek.

Is there a presale?

There’s sure to be wild demand for tickets, so what about presale? Australian presale starts from Wednesday, May 1, onwards in a staggered fashion, and there are options for American Express Card Members, Vodafone customers, Live Nation and Frontie. Find out more and get ready to snap up tickets on the Ticketek website.

How much will tickets cost?

There’s no news on ticket prices so far, but we’ll keep this story updated as details come to light. To give you an idea, previous Billie Eilish concerts in Australia have sold for between $99-$179, but that was a few years ago.

Where else is Billie Eilish playing as part of her 2025 Australian tour?

Sydney is the second stop on the Aussie leg of the tour. Before that, Eilish will touch down in Brisbane first for four shows starting from February 18. Next, she’ll rock Sydney for four nights, before it’s finally Melbourne's turn with four shows at Rod Laver Arena between March 4–8.

Fan participation + Sustainability at Billie Eilish concerts

The Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Villages will be set up at two locations in the main concourse of every show where fans can take part in the tour’s sustainability efforts, connect with nonprofits, and take meaningful action for people and the planet. Fans are also encouraged to bring an *empty* reusable water bottle or donate for a custom “RockNRefill Nalgene bottle” to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue, and to fight fast fashion by opting to wear thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed clothes instead of buying new clothing to wear to shows. (Sounds like it's time to hit up some of Sydney’s best op shops!)

In keeping with Billie’s commitment to making a difference in the environmental impacts of her music and touring, a limited number of Changemaker Tickets will also be available for the Australia dates. A portion of the proceeds from these tickets will support OzHarvest and other not-for-profit organisations in collaboration with Support + Feed, addressing the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: