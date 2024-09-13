No, you’re not hallucinating. Dua Lipa is indeed starting the 2025 leg of her world tour right here in Australia, and you wanna believe that anything could stop us from getting tickets… you might well be right, because competition will be tight. With three Grammys, seven BRITs and some serious dance training under her belt, Dua is a star – and we can’t wait to see her give us everything Down Under.



So, start stretching now and prepare to get physical, because tickets for the Australian leg of Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour go on sale soon – with just one Sydney show currently confirmed. Here’s all the info you need to make sure you catch her before she goes Houdini.

When is Dua Lipa going on her 2025 Sydney, Australia tour?

After just one other Aussie show (in Melbourne on Thursday, March 20) Dua Lipa will close out the (very limited) Australian leg of her Radical Optimism Tour with one massive Sydney show. It’s all happening on Wednesday, March 26 at the Qudos Bank Arena. Only one Sydney date has been announced so far, but there’s a big gap in Ms Lipa’s schedule between her Melb and Sydney shows, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more.

When do Dua Lipa Sydney tickets go on sale?

This is not a drill, people! Training season is over. Scoring these tickets is sure to be the fight of our lives, so you’d best be prepared. General ticket sales begin at 1pm local time on Friday, September 20 over here.

Is there a presale for Dua Lipa’s Sydney show?

If you’ve got an Amex (or your bestie does), your presale begins at 11am local time on Wednesday, September 18. Otherwise, the artist presale kicks off at 12pm local time on Thursday, September 19 over here.

Dua Lipa Sydney ticket prices

As usual, ticket prices for this tour are still under wraps, but we’ll let you know here as soon as we get our hands on the info.

Everywhere else Dua Lipa is playing in Australia

Before blessing Sydney with a disco dream, Dua will be kicking off her world tour with a show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, March 20… and that’s it! Sorry to every other city in Australia, we’re shedding a tear for you.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

And these are the best bars and pubs for live music in Sydney.

In the mood for a show? Here’s our list of the best theatre to see in Sydney this month.