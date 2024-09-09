Indie sleaze aficionados and karaoke lords, this one’s for all of you. The people who brought us 'Mr Brightside' – a song that started as an indie melody and morphed into the most-commonly belted bangers of all time – are coming Down Under, celebrating 20 years since the release of their ARIA number one debut album Hot Fuss with an epic Australian tour. Better yet, it’s all happening this summer, which means tickets for the Sydney leg at Qudos Bank Arena are about to go on sale. Read on for everything you need to know and you’ll be feeling like ‘The Man’ when you snatch up some tix.

When is the Killers Australia tour – including Sydney dates?

If you’re a Sydney-based fan of the Killers, consider today your lucky day. The global superstars are running two different shows during their Aussie tour – and both Sydney and Melbourne are fortunate enough to get both.

On Friday, December 6, the band will perform their Rebel Diamonds Concert, featuring chart-toppers from across their prolific career. The very next night on Saturday, December 7, they’ll also be performing the Hot Fuss album in its entirety – what a treat! Both all-ages shows will take place at Sydney’s massive Qudos Bank Arena, which ought to work well with the Killers’ anthemic sound.

When do Killers Sydney tickets go on sale?

This tour has been announced a few months in advance, which means ticket sales are imminent. General sales commence this Thursday, September 12, at 4pm local time. Sydney tickets are through Ticketek via this link. There will be a limit of eight tickets per person.

Will there be a Killers Sydney presale?

You bet there will be, and it starts today! Frontier members presale kicks off at 3pm on Tuesday, September 10, over here. During presale, there will be a limit of four tickets per person.

How much are tickets to the Killers Sydney shows?

C reserve seated tickets for the Killers’ Sydney show start at $109.90 per person, with general admission standing tickets starting at $159.90 per person.

Here's everywhere else the Killers are playing in Australia

In addition to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, the Killers will also be rocking out at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

