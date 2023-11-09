Seinfeld is coming back to Sydney and… oh I gotta get that on the internet, I’m late on everything!

Having last visited our sandy shores back in 2017, the comedy legend is returning to Australia in 2024. He’ll be taking over Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on June 16.



Prior to his 2017 arena tour – which took the master of the deadpan one-liner from Perth to Adelaide – Seinfeld hadn’t performed in Sydney since 1998. And while he might make us wait a hot minute between shows, it’s fair to say it’s worth it. The 2017 tour was a sell-out success, and we suspect the 2024 iteration will be the same.

The American comedian is best known for the acutely observational (often neurotic) version of himself that was broadcast to the world through the hugely successful self-titled comedy series Seinfeld. Since the show first aired in 1989, the globally adored comedian/writer/producer has turned his hand to a wild variety of visual comedy – from talk shows, to Netflix specials, to that Obama skit.

Details on what to expect from Seinfeld’s 2024 Australia tour are thin on the ground, but we’re willing to bank on a whole lot of laughter.



Sydney-based Seinfeld fans will be able to snap up tickets at noon on Friday, November 17, via Ticketek. Lucky Telstra Plus members will have access to pre-sale tickets from noon (local time) on Tuesday, November 14 via Telstra’s ticket portal.





