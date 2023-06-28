It's official: Newcastle is the best tourism town in NSW

If you know, you know already – but now, everybody else does too. In breaking news from the folks over at Business NSW, Newcastle has taken out gold as the ‘Top Tourism Town in Australia’ for 2023, and if you’re a Newy local, you’re probably not surprised.

Newcastle has long been a well-kept secret for its sandy footed locals. With its abundance of pristine beaches and excellent surf, along with its blossoming food, drink and culture scene, this increasingly vibey coastal town is definitely worth its salt when it comes to being a) a great place for a holiday and b) just a bloody good time.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Newcastle has really come up in the last few years, with it becoming home to a variety of vibrant boozers and eateries that all deserve a lil’ trip up north, just for themselves alone. With everything within easy walking distance from one another, we loved grabbing a coffee and sandwich at Arno Deli, an excellent dinner at Flotilla, Jana and Humbug, and then getting to sleep overnight in the world-class funky hotels of QT Newcastle and Crystalbrook Kingsley.

Newcastle feels like an Australian coastal small town –but with a distinctly metropolitan twist.

Newcastle is also home to an abundance of ocean-swept nature that calls for a proper explore. Whether it's getting to dip in the crystal waters of Nobby’s and Mereweather beaches, seeing whales coast by from the 360 degree viewpoint of the ANZAC walk, or watching annual world surf comps from the shore, Newcastle knows how to do wild seaside experiences well. We just recommend you follow it all up with a blazing sunset over the water and cocktail on the QT Newcastle’s rooftop bar – because, obviously.

Photograph: Avril Treasure A cocktail at sunset at the QT Newcastle rooftop bar

The Business NSW ‘Top Tourism Town Awards’ go down every year, but this time, NSW’s south coast really came through swinging. Newcastle was the overall winner, but the top ‘tiny’ small Aussie town was Husskinson, while the top ‘small’ winner was Berry.

You can see all the runners-up and honourable mentions for this years’ awards right here, but in the meantime – you’ll find us in Newcastle, pref with something delicious in hand.

