Eduardo Conde with his award after winning
Photograph: Supplied

JUST IN: A Sydney bartender has been crowned Australian World Class Bartender of the Year

The winner will now head to Brazil later this year to compete in the global finals

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Get the Champagne ready: Eduardo Conde from Paddington’s colourful El Primo Sanchez, and part of the wider Maybe Sammy crew, has just been crowned Diageo World Class Australian Bartender of the Year for 2023. In great recognition for the Sydney bartending scene and, of course, Conde’s on-point skills, he will now join 50 other finalists from all across the world who will compete in the global finals this September in San Paulo, Brazil.

Conde, who hails from Mexico City and came to Australia more than a decade ago, battled it over a one-day epic competition on Tuesday, 27 June against four other finalists: Alex Gondzioulis (Liquid & Larder, Sydney), Lachlan Gunner (Sourtrap, Adelaide), Andie Bulley (Savile Row, Brisbane) and Rohan Massie (Rude Boy, Hobart). The five were put to the test across a series of three rounds, which included making classic cocktails, original ones, plus a mystery box challenge.

We’ve heard Conde crafted a twist on an Old Fashioned with papaya and lemon geranium inspired by his Mexican heritage for the first Johnnie Walker Blue Label challenge; and he presented his take on a Paloma, using cumquat and mandarin (inspired by nightclubs in his hometown), for the second Don Julio 1942 tequila round. For the final speed round, Conde created an impressive five cocktails in five minutes. We can hardly make a cup of coffee that fast. 

A cocktail that Eduardo Conde made for Australian best bartending competition
Photograph: Supplied

Conde says competing in the Diageo World Class Australian Bartender competition this year has been an amazing experience. "I'm incredibly grateful to be part of this tight-knit hospitality community and am proud of being able to represent Australia on the global stage this September. Bring on the finals!”

Kate McGraw, Diageo national trade advocacy manager, says that every year she's "blown away" by Australia's bartending talent. “The 2023 competition has revealed an incredibly exciting landscape of Australian bartending, with cocktails championing sustainability and telling the stories of local communities through unexpected and innovative ingredients and techniques.

“All five of the finalists gave it their all, but there could be only one Australian World Class Bartender of the Year. I’m so excited to see Eduardo Conde represent Australia in the global finals and show the world what we are made of!”

We’ll be cheering for you come September, Conde. And until then, you can head to El Primo Sanchez to get a drink made from the country's best bartender (one Sanchez Paloma with a tuna tostada on the side for us, please).

