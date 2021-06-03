Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jason Arrow and the cast of Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Last-minute tickets to 'Hamilton' have just been released for sale

With Victorians unable to come up to Sydney, the hottest musical in Australia has just released some plum tickets

By
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

Our southern neighbours have definitely been doing it tough over the last year, and another lockdown has unfortunately meant many Victorian Hamilton fans have been unable to come up to Sydney to see the smash-hit musical. They'll be able to rebook at a time when it is safe to travel, but in the meantime, that means there are quite a few seats to performances this week and next week that are now available for sale. 

Just as Aaron Burr saw Philip Schuyler's seat was up for grabs and took it, you can make sure no seats at the Lyric Theatre are left unfilled. After all, you don't want to throw away your shot, do you? So go ahead and book your tickets. There are seats available for all performances this week and next, including tonight. 

After all, there is a reason Hamilton is the most hyped show on Earth, and its writer and first star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now a household name. Some 3 million people watched the musical when it appeared on Disney Plus in July 2020, and almost 8 million more have seen it live, in cities across the US and in London’s West End. Seeing it live is nothing short of magical. The entire cast is extraordinary, with every dance move sharp as a tack and the constantly shifting stage a whirlwind of activity. Seeing it all click together like a precision-built Swiss watch is intoxicating. There are genuine thrills from the first notes to the final bows, and Victoria's unforeseen misfortune might be your chance to get excellent seats, right now. 

And if you have mates in Victoria, probably best to send them flowers, booze or another present to say thanks.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.