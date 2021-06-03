Last-minute tickets to 'Hamilton' have just been released for sale

Our southern neighbours have definitely been doing it tough over the last year, and another lockdown has unfortunately meant many Victorian Hamilton fans have been unable to come up to Sydney to see the smash-hit musical. They'll be able to rebook at a time when it is safe to travel, but in the meantime, that means there are quite a few seats to performances this week and next week that are now available for sale.

Just as Aaron Burr saw Philip Schuyler's seat was up for grabs and took it, you can make sure no seats at the Lyric Theatre are left unfilled. After all, you don't want to throw away your shot, do you? So go ahead and book your tickets. There are seats available for all performances this week and next, including tonight.

After all, there is a reason Hamilton is the most hyped show on Earth, and its writer and first star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now a household name. Some 3 million people watched the musical when it appeared on Disney Plus in July 2020, and almost 8 million more have seen it live, in cities across the US and in London’s West End. Seeing it live is nothing short of magical. The entire cast is extraordinary, with every dance move sharp as a tack and the constantly shifting stage a whirlwind of activity. Seeing it all click together like a precision-built Swiss watch is intoxicating. There are genuine thrills from the first notes to the final bows, and Victoria's unforeseen misfortune might be your chance to get excellent seats, right now.