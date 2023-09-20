Legend Cathy Freeman has become the first Australian sportswoman to have a stand at a major stadium named after her

When we think about sporting legends who have inspired a generation of young Aussies, it’s hard to think of anyone more deserving of recognition than Cathy Freeman. And 20 years after she hung up her spikes, the highly decorated world champion runner is being honoured with a stand at Accor Stadium (aka Stadium Australia) at Sydney Olympic Park being named after her – the Eastern Grandstand is now officially known as the ‘Cathy Freeman Stand’.

On Friday the proud Kuku Yalanji and Birri Gubba woman was at Sydney Olympic Park for the unveiling of her latest accolade. The newly renamed Cathy Freeman Stand is the main public seating area of Accor Stadium, with a capacity of about 30,000 spectators.

Freeman said she hopes her “story continues to inspire generations of girls and boys to chase their own dreams in sport and life”.

This stadium holds special meaning for Freeman, who stepped inside that very arena and lit the flame to mark the start of the Sydney Olympics on September 15, 2000 – 23 years ago to the day that they named the grandstand after her.

It's also the arena in which she sprinted to victory in the 400m final, bagging Australia's 100th Olympic Gold Medal and finishing with a victory lap carrying both the Aboriginal and Australian flags. That, of course, was the most-watched television event in Australian history (8.8 million live viewers), and it was only topped this August when the Matildas played their FIFA Women's World Cup Semi-Final match against England at the same stadium (11.15 million viewers).

It's fitting that this NSW government tribute follows their announcement that a giant mural celebrating the Matildas’ historic success at the 2023 World Cup will be installed on the external façade of Accor Stadium, serving as another permanent reminder of how the team united a nation and inspired the next generation of female athletes.

The Cathy Freeman Stand is the first major stand to be named after a female athlete, and let it not be the last.

These stories are also popping off: