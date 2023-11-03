Look up! Sydney sky-gazers will be able to spot two meteor showers this November

Sydney sky-gazers, you’re in for a real treat in November – this month, we’ll be able to see not one, but two dazzling meteor showers this month. So scope out the best stargazing spots in and near Sydney, and read on to find out how to witness the magic of these sparkling celestial displays.

Soaring through our night sky in November will be both the Leonids and Taurids meteor showers. Keen astronomers will know that they’re both annual celestial events that shower the skies over a period of weeks, but their visibility peaks in November, meaning this month is the best time to try to spot them.

What is the Taurids meteor shower?

The Taurids are first to light up our skies, with the meteor shower predicted to reach its peak around November 6. The tricky thing with the Taurids is that it doesn’t necessarily have a definite peak, so you may need extra patience to catch it. But the best time to go stargazing would be around midnight on the nights between November 6-13. This is because the meteor shower has two separate streams, a north and a south shower. The first is produced by dust grains left behind by Asteroid 2004 TG10 and the second stream is created by debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke.

The shower is considered minor, with only about five to ten meteors per hour. It radiates from the constellation of Taurus, but can appear anywhere in the night sky.

What is the Leonids meteor shower?

If you’re only going to try to spot one of these two meteor displays, go for the Leonids, which will appear later in November. The Leonids meteor shower will peak in visibility on the night of November 18, radiating from the constellation of Leo and producing about 15 meteors per hour. The Leonids are produced by dust grains left behind by comet Tempel-Tuttle and the best viewing time should be in the early hours of the morning, after midnight.

How can you see the Taurids and Leonids meteor showers in Sydney or across NSW?

If you’re keen to see these spectacular space shows, pick a location where you can get a vast view of the sky, in an area that's well away from the city or street lights. Patience is key if you're hoping to spot the meteors – you should allow at least 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Just lie back, relax and enjoy the wonders of the starry sky.

