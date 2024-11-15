Look up! The Leonid meteor shower will light up the Sydney sky this weekend

Sydney sky-gazers, you’re in for a treat. This weekend, we're set to see the last supermoon of 2024 light up the sky, followed by one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. If you slept through the Taurids meteor shower earlier this month, not all is lost – the Leonid meteor shower will soar through Sydney’s night skies, reaching its peak on the night of November 17. Here’s all you need to know about catching the celestial spectacle.

When is the Leonid meteor shower in Australia?

In Australia, the Leonid meteor shower will reach peak visibility on the night of November 17, radiating from the constellation of Leo and producing about 15 meteors per hour. The meteors are produced by dust grains left behind by Comet Tempel-Tuttle and the best viewing time should be in the early hours of the morning, just after midnight.

How to see the Leonid meteor shower in Australia?

If you’re eager to catch this spectacular space show, here’s how to do it. Find a location with a wide, open view of the sky, far away from the city or street lights. Patience is key if you're hoping to spot the meteor – you should allow at least 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Then lie back, relax and enjoy the wonders of the starry sky.

You can find our top spots in this handy guide to the best stargazing spots in Sydney.

When is the next Leonid meteor shower?

The Leonid meteor shower lights up our skies annually, reaching peak visibility in mid-November every year.

