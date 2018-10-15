Mary's is opening a New York-style pizzeria

Now that they've conquered the world of burgers, Jake Smyth Kenny Graham from Mary's have set their sights on pizza, American-style. With help from Mary’s Group executive chef Jimmy Garside they have perfected a 72-hour fermented pizza dough and it's set to be the star of Mary's Pizzeria.

You can find the pizza parlour inside the Lansdowne, and you'll be able to book a seat. Your pies will come in two distinct varieties: New York-style (big and round), or Detroit-style, with the raised, cheesey edges in a square deep-dish pan. The pizzeria will be open the same hours as the pub, so that also means that your late-night slice intake is about to skyrocket.

On the Detroit menu there's a pepperoni; a spicy one featuring sausage and jalapeños; a gussied-up Hawaiian; one with fancy mushrooms; a vegan option; one with green veg and cheese; and one with smoked potato on it.

If you always choose the round window when it comes to pizza, New York is your menu section, with a classic Margherita, one with spicy n'duja, plus mushroom, crab, sausage, or eggplant options.

Photograph: Supplied

There're only 12 seats in the cordoned off pizzeria, and they'll be doing table service so it's a good time to order some natural-leaning wines to the table while you're there

Mary's Pizzeria launches on Thu Oct 18. For bookings call 0434 816 430‬.

