The Matildas will take on China at Accor Stadium before heading over to the Paris 2024 Olympics

Our girls in green and gold have got their sights set on a place on the Olympic podium after they recently qualified for the Paris Olympics, taking place from 26 July to 11 August. Before they jet off to make us proud yet again (no pressure, girls), the Tillies are playing the beautiful game once again at Sydney’s very own Accor Stadium.

Since the 2023 Women's World Cup, the Matildas have sold out each and every one of their 12 games played on home soil, and we’re anticipating the same outcome for this last hurrah before they compete in France's city of love. Here’s everything you need to know about scoring tickets to the last leg of the Matildas’ “‘Til it’s Done Farewell” campaign.

When are the Matildas playing in Sydney?

The Matildas will be going up against the reigning champions of the Women's Asia Cup, China PR, on Monday, June 3 at Accor Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CommBank Matildas (@matildas)

When do Sydney Matildas tickets go on sale?

There are two different chances to snag tickets to watch the Matildas in Sydney. The first opportunity is for Football Australia members from 2pm AEDT Friday, March 15. If you miss that pre-sale, you can try your luck in the general public sale the following Monday, March 18 from 2pm AEDT.

How do I get Sydney Matildas tickets?

For access to the pre-sale, you’ll need to be a member or create a free account with Football Australia (which you can do here), and update your preferences for ‘Priority Ticketing’. The general public sale will take place on Ticketek.

How much are Sydney Matildas tickets?

Ticket categories will vary for different spots in Accor Stadium, but children’s tickets will start from $20, concession from $25, adults from $35 and family tickets from $90.

Where else are the Matildas playing in Australia?

Before Sydney, the Matildas will be kicking off in South Australia at Adelaide Oval. This match is also against the China PR women’s side.

How can I watch the Matildas play against China PR?

If you can’t snag tickets to the Sydney match, you can watch it on 10 Paramount, with kick off TBA. You can also watch the Tillies game in Perth on 10 Paramount, with kick off at 8.10pm AEST.

Who will play in the Matildas when they play China PR?

While the line-up for this clash with China PR won’t be released until much closer to the match, it will pull from the final squad for the last Olympic qualifier match against Uzbekistan.

The 23-woman collective features Sydney girls Alanna Kennedy, Chloe Logarzo and Amy Sayer. Of course, the list also calls on World Cup superstars Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

The support for goalkeepers Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah and Jada Whymann will be off the charts after the Matildas recently released (and subsequently sold out within mintues) the official goalkeeper kit for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CommBank Matildas (@matildas)

It will be a mystery if Sydney FC forward Cortnee Vine makes an appearance after she pulled out of the final Olympic Qualifier match against Uzbekistan for personal reasons.

Steph Catley is likely to strap on the captain’s armband after her teammate Sam Kerr dominated the tabloids with the news of her devastating ACL injury (and more recently, an upcoming court trial in London).

RECOMMENDED: