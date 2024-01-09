SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Hayley Raso of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia on August 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia

Although the FIFA Women's World Cup is over, there’s no denying that our fever for women's football is still running hot – we're well and truly on the Tilles train. After a thrilling World Cup campaign, the powerhouse team is back competing to gain a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Excitingly, Football Australia has announced that the Matildas will play one game of their next Olympic qualifiers in Melbourne, as part of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Sadly, the legendary Sam Kerr won't be on the field, after it was revealed she recently suffered an ACL injury while training. But so many other fantastic players will be playing, so here's everything you need to know to get behind our gals.

Who are the Matildas playing against in the Olympic qualifiers?

For round three of the Asian Qualifiers, the Matildas will play two matches against Uzbekistan, in what's called a two-legged tie. The stakes are high, as the winner of these two matches (whoever scores the most goals overall) will officially gain a place as one of two teams representing the Asia-Pacific region in the Paris Women's Olympic Football Tournament. Australia has done well in the qualifiers so far, beating Chinese Taipei 3-0, the Philippines 8-0 and Iran 2-0. So fingers crossed that their reign continues!

Where are the Matildas playing their Olympic qualifier?

In the round two group of Australia, Chinese Taipei, Philippines and Iran, Australia scored the home-ground advantage. So far, the previous three rounds have been held in Perth. For round three, the first leg match will be played in Uzbekistan, before the tournament returns Down Under to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for the second leg match.

When do the Matildas play in the Olympic qualifiers in Melbourne?

The Uzbekistan leg of this next qualifying round will take place on Saturday, February 24 (kick-off time TBC), while the Melbourne leg will take place on Wednesday, February 28 (evening kick-off time).

How can I watch the Matildas play in the Olympic qualifiers?

If you're an eager Matildas fan and up for a trip interstate, you might be able to score one of a few limited tickets left on sale through Ticketmaster to watch the Tillies on home turf in Melbourne. Otherwise, you can catch the match on Paramount+, or it'll most likely be aired live on Channel 10 (who have been airing all their previous matches, but haven't confirmed their programming for late February yet). Otherwise, we’d recommend getting yourself over to one of Sydney’s best sports bars where you can feel like you’re part of the action.