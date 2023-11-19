Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wet Dreams

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney
A crowded festival in front of Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Luke McCauley
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The Heaps Gay Wet Dreams 10th birthday party line-up has been announced, and it’s spicy

Heaps Gay has long been a champion in the Sydney nightlife scene, holding parties and events that create a safe space for the queer community. On November 19, they’re returning with their Wet Dreams 10th birthday party, which will blow the lid off Sydney Harbour. It’ll be queer, it’ll be wet and it’ll be one of the best events of the year.

They’ve just dropped the line-up performing at Mrs Macquarie Point, and we’ll be adding tickets to cart toot suite. Apart from everything else, THE Mel C of Spice Girls fame will be taking to the stage to perform a DJ set. This huge get for the Wet Dreams party comes as Melanie C embarks on her inaugural DJ tour – she’s heading to Sydney for a set at Seadeck, as well as to other cities Down Under. We hear she’ll be paying homage to the ’90s (good times), with dance classics and of course some Spice Girls hits. Zig-a-zig-ah.

Elsewhere on the Wet Dreams line-up you’ll find British singer-songwriter Aluna, Kah-Lo, Cakes Da Killa, Byron Spencer, Felicia Foxx and heaps (gay) more epic performances. 

To get tickets to Wet Dreams, head here and sign up for the pre-sale, which starts Wednesday, October 4 at 6pm. General sale begins Thursday, October 5 at 6pm over here.

If you want to catch Mel C in Sydney the week before at Seadeck, you can grab yourself some tickets to that DJ performance right now here. Back-to-back Mel C weekends? Christmas is coming early.

Want more spicy news?

Australia is hosting an academic conference dedicated to Taylor Swift

Australians are the most adventurous people in the world, according to a new analysis

Strip Her is a women-only strip show, where the audience becomes the show

Lisa Hamilton
Written by
Lisa Hamilton

Details

Event website:
on.fuzzy.com.au/tb_app/491428#
Address:
Mrs Macquaries Point
Mrs Macquaries Rd
Sydney
2000

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.