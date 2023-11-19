The Heaps Gay Wet Dreams 10th birthday party line-up has been announced, and it’s spicy

Time Out says

Heaps Gay has long been a champion in the Sydney nightlife scene, holding parties and events that create a safe space for the queer community. On November 19, they’re returning with their Wet Dreams 10th birthday party, which will blow the lid off Sydney Harbour. It’ll be queer, it’ll be wet and it’ll be one of the best events of the year.

They’ve just dropped the line-up performing at Mrs Macquarie Point, and we’ll be adding tickets to cart toot suite. Apart from everything else, THE Mel C of Spice Girls fame will be taking to the stage to perform a DJ set. This huge get for the Wet Dreams party comes as Melanie C embarks on her inaugural DJ tour – she’s heading to Sydney for a set at Seadeck, as well as to other cities Down Under. We hear she’ll be paying homage to the ’90s (good times), with dance classics and of course some Spice Girls hits. Zig-a-zig-ah.

Elsewhere on the Wet Dreams line-up you’ll find British singer-songwriter Aluna, Kah-Lo, Cakes Da Killa, Byron Spencer, Felicia Foxx and heaps (gay) more epic performances.

To get tickets to Wet Dreams, head here and sign up for the pre-sale, which starts Wednesday, October 4 at 6pm. General sale begins Thursday, October 5 at 6pm over here.

If you want to catch Mel C in Sydney the week before at Seadeck, you can grab yourself some tickets to that DJ performance right now here. Back-to-back Mel C weekends? Christmas is coming early.

