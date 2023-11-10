Sydney
Melanie C (DJ set)

  • Music, Pop
  • Seadeck, Sydney
Spice Girl Mel C
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Stop right now, thank you very much, Spice Girl Mel C will be DJ-ing in Australia

It’s time to dust off the platform sneakers and pull on your Adidas crop top because all of your Spice Girls prayers have been answered. Sporty Spice, Melanie C, is heading to Australia for her inaugural DJ tour.

The award-winning icon is bringing her dance music, funk and pop stylings to Sydney and other cities this November. On November 10, Spice enthusiasts and lovers of the dance scene alike can take to Sydney’s harbour, boarding Seadeck to see Mel C hit the turntables. 

Of course, her sets have been known to pay homage to the ’90s (good times), with dance classics and of course some Spice Girls hits. Zig-a-zig-ah.

A day on the Sydney Harbour dancing to one of our favourite musicians of all time? Doesn’t get much spicier than that. Except that it does get spicier. Mel C will also be hitting up the Heaps Gay ‘Wet Dreams’ 10th birthday party, performing again in Sydney on November 19 alongside Aluna and Kah-Lo. 

While Mel C made her first, big foray into the music industry as a member of the Spice Girls, Melanie C has enjoyed success as a solo artist and is now having an impressive turn as a DJ – she took to the stage at Glastonbury this year, and brought the house down with a set at Ibiza’s renowned PACHA nightclub. 

If you’re keen on grabbing tickets to Melanie C’s inaugural DJ tour in Sydney at Seadeck, head here for tickets, which are on sale now. 

If you want to catch her at Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams, you’ll have to wait until the pre-sale starts on October 4 at 6pm (sign up here) or for the general ticket release on October 5 at 6pm (here).

Lisa Hamilton
Written by
Details

Dates and times

7:30 pmSeadeck From $43.53
Buy
