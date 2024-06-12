Back in December of 2023, the government confirmed that Sydney Metro West will be going ahead – a 24-kilometre transport line set to double rail capacity between Greater Parramatta and Sydney CBD, with super-fast trains running every four minutes from nine brand-new stations. And while the super-speedy transport system will be cutting-edge, the means of making it happen involve one particularly low-fi approach. For one element of the construction – clearing weeds from a site – Transport for NSW has turned to an age-old land-clearing technology: a herd of grazing goats.

Yep, you herd that right. A special taskforce of 20 goats – including one particularly adorable one-year-old kid – have been employed by Transport for NSW to help with the mammoth effort to bring Sydney’s shiny new metro system to life. The team of 20 Boer goats have joined construction workers in Western Sydney, with the task of clearing grass and weeds from the land. As well as being cute companions for the 570-strong human workforce, the goats have been chosen over machines and pesticides because of their positive environmental impact.

“The goats provide a natural solution to the challenge of weed control,” says Minister for Transport Jo Haylen MP. “No ‘goats’, no glory in the landscaping game for these mega projects, and these star employees have got the job.”

Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW



The herd will be based on the site for the next three weeks, and Transport for NSW has confirmed that they’re very well cared-for: with access to fresh water and shade 24 hours a day, and workers regularly checking on their welfare.

The site the goats are based on is focused on producing 150,000 concrete segments that will be used to form the tunnels to house Sydney’s Metro West – and by clearing the grass and weeds from the site, the goats are playing a crucial role in the future transport network.

Sydney Metro West is set to open in 2032 – and when it does, we’ll have these four-legged friends to thank.





