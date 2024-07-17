Not a drill: Etihad has just dropped a huge flash sale, with crazy-cheap flights from Sydney to Europe

If the Euro summer Instagram influx is tempting you to remortgage your home in order to get your own taste of the Mediterranean life, think again. Etihad Airways – one of the world’s most well-renowned airlines – is slinging super-cheap return flights to Europe later this year, so you can stock up on Italian pasta just in time for the Aussie summer. Intrigued? Read on.

Thanks to Etihad’s flash sale, Sydneysiders can score super-affordable flights across the Etihad network – with reduced flights to more than 30 global destinations across Europe, Asia and beyond.

Between Sunday, September, 1 and Saturday, November 30, 2024, Sydneysiders can fly to Amsterdam and back for as little as $1,809, Paris and back for as little as $1,717, or to Barcelona and back for as little as $1,812. Craving an Aegean escape? Return flights to Athens start at $1,799, and return flights to Istanbul start at $1,786. If Euro autumn isn’t your thing, you could fly from Sydney to Doha and back for as little as $1,611, or to Beirut and back for $1,925.

Photograph: Alexander Spatari





And though the prices are low, flying Etihad is anything but budget – the airline scored the awards for Best Customer Experience, Best Economy Class and Best First Class Lounge in the 2023 World Travel Awards, and if you’ve flown with them before, you’ll understand why. As airline food goes, dinners on board an Etihad flight are pretty damn delicious, and the team are beyond hospitable, so you won’t feel like you’re skimping. In fact, if you’re in for the full luxe experience, you can score a free night's hotel stay in Abu Dhabi if you book your flight directly with Etihad – you can learn more about Etihad's Abu Dhabi Stopover programme over here.



The sale launched today, and is live only until Friday, July 19 – so you’ll want to act fast. You can learn more and book your pre-summer getaway over here.



Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Want a getaway without getting on a plane? These are the best escapes close to Sydney.





Mixing it up? These are the most unusual holiday rentals to book in NSW.

Saving for Euro summer 2025? These are the best cheap holiday destinations in NSW.