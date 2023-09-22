NSW school holiday dates: Everything you need to know about school terms and holidays for 2023 & 2024

2023 and 2024 school holiday and term dates for New South Wales – so you can plan your life

Here’s everything you need to know about the NSW school holidays and school term dates coming up over the next year, for 2023 and 2024.

Spring 2023 NSW school holidays

Dates: Monday, September 25 to Friday, October 6, 2023

Christmas/summer 2023 NSW school holidays

Dates:

Eastern Division: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to Monday, January 29, 2024

Western Division: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to Monday, February 5, 2024

What's the difference between the eastern and western division NSW school holidays?

Historically, the NSW Department of Education has staggered NSW schools located in the eastern and western districts across the NSW summer school holidays. This means that schools located in the eastern section of NSW will return to school in the new year a week earlier than their western region counterparts.

What are the dates for NSW school holidays 2024?

NSW autumn 2024 school holiday dates:

Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 26, 2024

NSW winter 2024 school holiday dates:

Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 19, 2024

NSW spring 2024 school holiday dates:

Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 11, 2024

NSW Christmas/summer 2024 school holiday dates:

Eastern Division: Monday, December 23, 2024, to Thursday, January 30, 2025

Western Division: Monday, December 23, 2024 to Thursday, February 6, 2025

What are the NSW school term dates for 2023?

NSW School Term 3 2023 dates:

Tuesday, July 18 to Friday, September 22, 2023

NSW School Term 4 2023 dates:

Monday, October 9 to Tuesday, December 19, 2023

What are the NSW school term dates for 2024?

NSW School Term 1 2024 dates:

Eastern Division: Thursday, February 1 to Friday, April 12, 2024

Western Division: Tuesday, February 6 to Friday, April 12, 2024

NSW School Term 2 2024 dates:

Monday, April 29 to Friday, July 5, 2024

NSW School Term 3 2024 dates:

Monday, July 22 to Friday, September 27, 2024

NSW School Term 4 2024 dates:

Monday, October 14 to Friday, December 20, 2024



