Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
ski resort
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Oh snow! It’s predicted NSW’s snow season will become two months shorter by 2050

Activity on Australia's million-hectare alps are under threat due to climate change

Caitlyn Todoroski
Alice Ellis
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Contributor
Alice Ellis
Advertising

Snow season in NSW is meant to have begun, but skiers and snowboarders don't look like hitting the slopes with major gusto this year – yet. Major tourism company Vail Resorts has reported a 22 per cent dip in ticket sales for their resorts, which include NSW's Perisher and two other ski fields in Victoria.

Of course, the cost-of-living crisis has had an impact, but volatile conditions are also to blame. When NSW's season opened last week, instead of powdery snow, the season's first skiers encountered something more like slushy grass. For this reason, Perisher and Thredbo (who has introduced fun activities not dependent on snow) only had a beginner’s conveyor belt running. Yet, despite the forecast of a warm winter, ski resorts are still hopeful of a strong season, saying low snowfall is typical of early June – after all, some of the best snow seasons in recent times have begun with slow snow starts.

The BOM doesn't release a long-range snow forecast, but they've told The Guardian that snow levels are highly variable – and that “just one weather event” can significantly shift snowfall.

RECOMMENDED: Here's our guide to doing the snow on the cheap

In terms of forecasting even further ahead, environmental activist group Protect Our Winters teamed up with the Australian National University to conduct research into Australia’s changing snowscapes. Australia’s ski industry is worth $3.3 billion and employs more than 26,000 people, but the Our Changing Snowscapes report shows that it could be majorly under threat. At the rate things are going, the annual snow season looks like being reduced by an average of 55 days by 2050. In the shorter term? We’re looking at a loss of around 17 days by mid 2030.

If governments take key steps to reduce fossil fuel emissions, these statistics could be majorly reduced, and the snow season could potentially even expand by 2080.

To support a shrinking industry while coping with your shrinking budget, we’ve compiled the best hacks for saving money at the snow. And to help you plan your trip, here's your ultimate guide to the snow.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

ALSO RECOMMENDED:

NSW is home to the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere.

The second-largest national park in the world is less than an hour's drive from Sydney.

This new National Park in NSW is home to 12 threatened species.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.