The second oldest national park in the whole world borders Sydney

Spread across 15,091 magnificent hectares of coastal bushland between Sydney and Wollongong, on the traditional land of the Dharawal people, Sydney Royal National Park is a vast stretch of protected natural land that's just under an hour’s drive from the city. Granted national park status all the way back in 1879, the park is the oldest national park in the country. And it turns out, it’s the second-oldest in the world, only out-lived by Yellowstone National Park.

The park was initially designated as protected land in order to provide Sydneysiders with an escape from the pollution and overcrowding of the city, and now, more than 140 years later, it still serves that purpose (while also playing a key role in conservation efforts in NSW). The Time Out team has had many adventures in the park, so here’s everything you need to know about this stunning stretch of coastline just south of the city...





Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Where is Sydney Royal National Park?

As well as being Sydney’s second-largest national park (after Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park), the Royal National Park is one of the easiest day trips from the city. On the doorstep of the south Sydney suburb of Cronulla, the Royal National Park is located on the coast to the south of Sydney – just under an hour’s drive from Sydney's CBD.

What can I see at Sydney Royal National Park?

Home to expansive coastal walks (there’s one particularly beautiful 26-kilometre route that takes days to complete), pristine beaches, a stunning littoral rainforest, magnificent waterfalls and magical rockpools, there’s no shortage of natural wonders to take in.

Now, thanks to conservation efforts by the Taronga Conservation Society, you can even spot wild platypuses splashing around in the rivers that run through the parks – with the first known baby platypus to be born in the Royal National Park in more than 50 years recorded in March of this year.

Originally home to the Dharawal people, the Royal National Park is also home to some incredible ancient Aboriginal sites – with engravings, drawings and shelters all formed within the rocks, and shell middens found throughout the park.



Things to do in Sydney Royal National Park

With its vast stretches of sparkling beaches, heading to the RNP just for a beach day isn’t a bad idea (as long as you be careful with the swimming, considered the shorelines aren't patrolled). But while you’re there, it’s also worth taking in some of the incredible walks, waterfalls and natural wonders within the park. You can read our full round-up of the best things to do in the Royal National Park over here.

Our insider tip: for the most magical experience, book a stay at this historic cottage on the banks of Bundeena Creek, and settle in for a weekend of nature in this magical pocket.





Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Daniel Tran

How do I get to Sydney Royal National Park?

The drive from Sydney takes around 55 minutes. Head south on the Princes Highway and you’ll find several turn-off points for the RNP: turn off the highway at either Farnell Avenue (just south of Loftus) or at McKell Avenue at Waterfall. If you don’t have a car, you can take the train from Central straight to Waterfall – which will put you in prime position to take off on some epic hikes through the bush, even as far as Garie Beach if you’re up for a two-hour trek. If you want to take the train deeper into the RNP, change at Waterfall and travel to the historic coastal village of Otford – the starting point of the popular Otford to Bundeena coastal walk.

When is Sydney Royal National Park open?

The park is generally open daily between 7am and 8.30pm, but can close at different times due extreme weather conditions and fire risks.

How much does it cost to go to Sydney Royal National Park?

If you’re arriving by car, entry to the park costs $12 per vehicle – with vehicle entry stations on the routes into the park. Planning on making the RNP a regular weekend ritual? A $65 annual pass will help even out the cost if you’re planning on visiting more than once.

Is there a café at Sydney Royal National Park?

In the villages dotted throughout the RNP (including Bundeena and Otford) you’ll find a couple of village-style cafés and fish and chip shops, and on the banks of the Hacking River you’ll find Audley Dance Hall café – a charming eatery and events venue serving everything from loaded prawn rolls to chilli prawn linguine. But with so much beautiful outdoor space to explore, it’s worth packing a picnic and eating al fresco.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Filippo Rivetti People enjoying swimming at Wattamolla, Royal National Park Sydney.

When is the best time to visit Sydney Royal National Park?

Though the RNP is beautiful at any time of year, visiting during the cooler months reduces the chance of experiencing fire risk. Plus, the cooler weather means spending all day on one of the park’s incredible walking tracks is more achievable. That said, a summer’s day at one of the park’s secluded beaches is pretty hard to beat – just take note of the fire warnings on your way in.

Do you need a ticket to access Sydney Royal National Park?

To access the RNP by car, you’ll need to buy a ticket on the way in – as explained above, a ticket will set you back $12 per vehicle, so with a full car, it ends up at around $3 entry fee for a magical day in nature.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.